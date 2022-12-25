Dotson finished with six receptions on nine targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 37-20 loss to San Francisco.

Dotson kept his hot streak rolling with his third touchdown in as many weeks. The 22-year-old ran a crisp corner route to the back pylon for a short score in the second quarter, showing fantasy managers that he is more than just an outside deep threat. Dotson's targets have ballooned during his recent run of strong play, racking up a team-high 24 targets over Washington's last three games. The Commanders will have to make a decision on who to start between Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz for Week 17, but Dotson's stock should remain high regardless of who is under center against the Browns next Sunday.