Dotson caught four of five targets for 59 yards and a touchdown while adding a two-point conversion in Sunday's 36-27 loss to Detroit.

Dotson continued to show a nose for the end zone after scoring two touchdowns in his NFL debut. He caught a two-point conversion in the third quarter, then scored from one yard out just after the two-minute warning. Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel are more regularly involved when Washington's moving the ball down the field, but Dotson has quickly developed chemistry with quarterback Carson Wentz by the goal line. The rookie first-round pick will look to extend his scoring streak in Week 3 against the Eagles.