Dotson (hamstring) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Dotson hasn't practiced in any capacity since he reportedly aggravated his hamstring injury during a limited showing in the Commanders' Oct. 20. He missed two games prior to the aggravation and now looks to be trending toward a fifth consecutive absence this Sunday, when the Commanders host the Vikings. The Commanders will wait and see what, if anything, Dotson is able to do at Friday's practice before giving him a designation for the Week 9 game.
