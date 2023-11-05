Dotson caught four of eight targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Patriots.

Dotson tied the score at 17-17 with a 33-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. He led the Commanders in targets while finishing one catch and four receiving yards shy of Terry McLaurin's team-leading totals. After posting just 183 yards and one touchdown through seven games, Dotson has 177 yards and two touchdowns in his last two. He'll look to stay hot in Week 10 against the Seahawks.