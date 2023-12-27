Dotson caught two of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Jets.

Dotson's modest production continued his streak of underwhelming performances, as the wideout has been held out of the end zone for four straight contests and has totaled just 10 catches on 16 targets in that span. The 23-year-old will look to get more involved in a Week 17 matchup against the 49ers, but his stretch of minimal production make him an untrustworthy option for fantasy purposes.