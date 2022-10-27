Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that he doesn't expected Dotson (hamstring) to be available for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Dotson hasn't logged any game action since Week 4, and he recently aggravated his hamstring concern, per Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington, so the rookie wide receiver appears to be a few weeks from returning, at least. Still, Dotson's status should be monitored, as he may be ruled out for Week 8 as soon as the release of Friday's injury report. In Dotson's stead, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel will continue to be Washington's top WR options, with Dyami Brown (groin), Cam Sims and Dax Milne in reserve.