Moody went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on point-after tries Thursday in a Week 17 loss to Dallas.

Moody's first two field goals were relative chip shots, coming from 29 and 23 yards out. However, he came through on a big 51-yarder with just over two minutes remaining in the game to keep the Commanders' hopes of a comeback alive. Moody remains almost perfect since making his Washington debut Week 13, going 9-for-9 on FG tries and 7-for-8 of PATs. Moody's 51-yarder Thursday was his first FG make of 50-plus yards this season.