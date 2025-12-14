Moody converted on all three of his field-goal attempts and went 2-for-3 on extra-point tries during the Commanders' 29-21 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Moody drilled all three of his field-goal attempts in the first half, with his longest coming from 46 yards in the first quarter. His extra-point try late in the second quarter hit the right upright, which was his first PAT miss of the year. Moody is 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-5 on point-after tries across three regular-season games with the Commanders.