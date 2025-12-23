The Commanders claimed Agnew off waivers from the Falcons on Monday.

Agnew was waived by the Falcons on Saturday, but he'll get a new chance with the Commanders for the final two games of the regular season. He gives Washington another return option on kickoffs and punts after rookie fourth-round wideout Jaylin Lane (ankle) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Agnew did not record a target across 11 regular-season games with Atlanta, so he's unlikely to have much of an impact on offense with Washington.