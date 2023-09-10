Smith-Williams (oblique) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

Smith-Williams was considered questionable due to an oblique injury that popped up this week, but the injury isn't enough to sideline him for the season opener. The 2020 seventh-round pick has garnered a rotational role along Washington's defensive line the past two seasons, totaling 53 tackles and 5.5 sacks across 28 appearances. He'll likely take on a starting role at defensive end Sunday with Chase Young (neck) sitting out.