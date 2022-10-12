Smith-Williams recorded four tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Titans.
Smith-Williams continues to see starting snaps on the Commanders' defensive line, as he logged his second sack of the 2022 campaign in Week 5 against Tennessee. He'll now prepare for a quick turnaround Thursday night game against the Bears.
More News
-
Commanders' James Smith-Williams: Cleared for Week 4•
-
Commanders' James Smith-Williams: Not available Sunday•
-
Commanders' James Smith-Williams: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Commanders' James Smith-Williams: Listed as starter•
-
Football Team's James Smith-Williams: Back for Week 18•
-
Football Team's James Smith-Williams: Not available Sunday•