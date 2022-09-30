Smith-Williams doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Smith-Williams was sidelined for the team's Week 3 loss to the Eagles, but it appears he'll be full go for Week 4. Across his first two appearances this season, the 2020 seventh-round pick has recorded three tackles and one sack while filling in for Chase Young (knee), who started the season on the PUP list.
