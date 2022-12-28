Smith-Williams (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Smith-Williams was evaluated for a head injury during last week's loss to San Francisco and has since been diagnosed with a concussion. If the third-year defensive end doesn't return to practice Thursday, he'll have an uphill battle to be cleared for Sunday's matchup against Cleveland.
