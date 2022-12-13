Smith-Williams remains in concussion protocols, but he's expected to return to practice Wednesday or Thursday, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.
Smith-Williams could technically return to practice in limited fashion, even if he hasn't fully completed all the steps in the league's concussion protocols, so it's unclear how close he is to gaining clearance. If he can, he should suit up Sunday against the Giants.
