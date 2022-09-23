Smith-Williams (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Eagles, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Smith-Williams landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, and while the severity of the issue remains unclear, he'll likely be a game-time decision Sunday. Casey Toohill (concussion) has been ruled out, so it's possible Washington heads into Week 3 with just two healthy defensive ends -- Shaka Toney and Montez Sweat.