Smith-Williams was evaluated for a head injury during Saturday's 37-20 loss at San Francisco.
In the wake of the Commanders' Week 14 bye, Smith-Williams was reported to be in the concussion protocol, but he followed an LP/FP/FP practice regiment during Week 15 prep and didn't have a designation ahead of last Sunday's game against the Giants. He proceed to play 61 percent of the defensive snaps in that contest, and he manned his typical role this Saturday until he seemingly aggravated the head injury on his third-quarter sack of Brock Purdy. If he sustained another head injury, Smith-Williams may be in danger of sitting out Washington's next game on Sunday, Jan. 1 versus the Browns.
