Smith-Williams is listed as a starter on Washington's first depth chart of the regular season.

Smith-Williams replaces Chase Young, who is out for at least the first four games to finish up his rehab from an ACL injury. The former was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft and the latter taken second overall, but Williams did get some experience as a starter late last season after Young's injury and had 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks in six starts. The 25-year-old hasn't done enough to warrant IDP interest and likely will move back to the bench later in the season.