Smith-Williams (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Smith-Williams has remained sidelined since suffering the injury Week 10 against the Seahawks. The 26-year-old will likely need to practice Thursday in some capacity to put him on track to end his multi-week absence and play Sunday against the Rams.
