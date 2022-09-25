Smith-Williams (abdomen) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Smith-Williams landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to an abdomen issue and was deemed questionable for Week 3. He was unable to get a full practice in Friday and has ultimately been ruled out. Casey Toohill (concussion) is also out, so Washington heads into the divisional matchup with William Bradley-King as the only healthy defensive end behind Montez Sweat and Shaka Toney.

