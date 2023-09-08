Smith-Williams (oblique) was listed as questionable Friday for Sunday's game versus Arizona.
After recovering from a concussion that forced him out of Washington's preseason finale, it will be a new oblique injury that puts Smith-Williams' status for the regular-season opener in doubt. If he's forced to sit out, it will likely create additional pass-rush opportunities for Casey Toohill and K.J. Henry.
