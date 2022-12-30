Smith-Williams (concussion) is unavailable to play Sunday versus Cleveland, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Smith-Williams suffered a concussion against the 49ers in Week 16, failing to clear league head injury protocol in time to play this week. In his absence, Shaka Toney and Efe Obada could see slight increases in usage on the defensive line.
