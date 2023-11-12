Smith-Williams is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game in Seattle due to a hamstring injury.
The severity of Smith-Williams' hamstring injury is uncertain at this time, but his status is up in the air. While he is out, Efe Obada and Andre Jones are candidates to fill in at defensive end.
