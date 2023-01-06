Smith-Williams (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 18 against Dallas, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Smith-Williams will miss a second straight game to end the 2022 season after sustaining a concussion in Week 16 versus the 49ers. Efe Obada will likely see an increase in usage on the defensive line in his absence Sunday.
