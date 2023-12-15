Smith-Williams (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game at the Rams, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Smith-Williams will miss his fourth straight game Sunday as he nurses a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 10 at Seattle. Rookie fifth-rounder K.J. Henry projects to start in his place in Week 15.
