Smith-Williams (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Smith-Williams will be sidelined for his third straight week Sunday due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 10 at Seattle. Rookie fifth-rounder K.J. Henry again projects to start at defensive end in Smith-Williams' place in Week 13.
