Smith-Williams (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Smith-Williams will miss his first contest of the season in Week 11 as he deals with a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 10 at Seattle. Efe Obada figures to start at defensive end in Smith-Williams' place Sunday.
