Davis (knee) is questionable to play Sunday versus the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Davis led the team in tackles last week versus the Browns, but he appears to have left the contest a little worse for wear, picking up a knee injury in the loss. If the linebacker is unable to go in Week 18, Khaleke Hudson could step into a starting role at outside linebacker in the the Commanders' season finale.
