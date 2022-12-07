Davis registered 10 tackles (seven solo), a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss in the 20-20 tie Sunday against the Giants.

Davis finished with double-digit tackles for the second straight week and played every snap for the fifth time in the past six weeks. The second-year linebacker also recovered a Daniel Jones fumble early in the game which led to a field goal. Davis' playing time and production has continued to increase since Cole Holcomb injured his foot Week 7, and with Holcomb ruled out for the rest of the year Tuesday, Davis should continue to see increased playing time.