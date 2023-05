Davis underwent a clean-up procedure on his knee earlier this offseason and will be limited to participating in walk-through drills during OTAs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Davis ended the 2022 season on injured reserve after hurting his knee in a Week 17 loss to Dallas. The 24-year-old finished his second season in the league with 104 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries in 16 games. He'll aim to be back to full health for the start of training camp.