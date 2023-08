Davis' appeal of a reckless driving conviction is set for March 3, 2024, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Davis is thus unlikely to be suspended before the 2024 season, if at all. He hasn't quite been what the Commanders hoped for when taking him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but Davis still has a starting job heading into his third season and could be a useful IDP if he has a three-down role again.