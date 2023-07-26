Davis (knee) has been on the field at Commanders camp getting his legs back under him.

Davis has been dealing with a knee injury since the end of the 2022 season, but he has since had the offseason to move past the issue. The 2021 first-round pick told reporters Wednesday that he's "just getting back up to speed and getting back rolling." Over his first two seasons in the league, the Kentucky product has logged 32 appearances, leading to 180 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. Expect Davis to be starting at linebacker again for Washington ahead of the coming year.