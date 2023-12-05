Davis recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 45-15 loss versus the Dolphins.
Davis managed to tally seven-plus total tackles for the sixth time in his last eight games in Week 13. He's on pace for a career season in that category, making him a viable IDP option for Week 15 after the Commanders' bye in Week 14.
