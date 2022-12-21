Davis recorded nine tackles (six solo) Sunday in a Week 15 loss to the Giants.
Davis just missed finishing with double-digit tackles for the third straight game, but he still had a strong performance and finished second on Washington in stops. The recent production has given Davis is a solid IDP floor, especially since he's been on the field for every Washington defensive snap since Week 10. Davis' 87 total tackles on the campaign have already surpassed the 76 stops he recorded as a rookie last year.