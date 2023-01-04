Davis record nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 24-10 defeat against the Browns.
Davis kept up his prominent role as a tackler over the middle of Washington's defense, as he continued to play every defensive snap Week 17. The second-year linebacker opened the season in a rotational role, though he stepped up as the team's primary off-ball linebacker after Cole Holcomb picked up a season-ending foot injury ahead of Week 8. As a result, Davis has emerged as the team's leading tackler with 104 on the season, and he has now logged at least eight tackles in each of the last five games. Expect Davis to once again play a prominent role Week 18 against Dallas.
