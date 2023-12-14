The Commanders placed Davis (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Davis is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after sustaining the injury in Week 13 against the Dolphins. The 2021 first-round pick out of Kentucky will finish the season with 89 tackles (50 solo), including three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles in 13 games.
