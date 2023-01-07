The Commanders placed Davis (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
Davis apparently picked up a knee injury during the Week 17 loss to Cleveland, as he was previously considered questionable to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cowboys. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, the second-year linebacker will now finish the 2022 campaign on IR. Davis logged 104 tackles, three sacks and a pass defended across 16 games this season, so his absence will leave Washington's injury-riddled linebacker corps with three available players between Milo Eifler, David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson.
