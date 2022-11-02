Davis recorded six tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, during Sunday's 17-16 win versus the Colts.
The 2021 first-round pick played every defensive snap for the first this season with fellow linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot) sidelined Sunday. As a result, Davis logged six tackles for the third time over his eight contests in 2022, and he should continue to wrack up consistent stat lines while playing in a starting role this season.
More News
-
Commanders' Jamin Davis: Two sacks in loss•
-
Football Team's Jamin Davis: Not on injury report•
-
Football Team's Jamin Davis: Inactive against Dallas•
-
Football Team's Jamin Davis: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Jamin Davis: Likely available for Week 14•
-
Football Team's Jamin Davis: Questionable for Sunday•