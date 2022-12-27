Davis logged eight tackles (six solo) in Saturday's 37-20 loss to the 49ers.
Davis now has a team-leading 95 stops on the campaign, while he's also recorded at least eight tackles in five out of the Commanders' last six games. Next up for the second-year linebacker is the New Year's Day matchup against Cleveland, where he'll likely continue operating in his usual every-down role.
