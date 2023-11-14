Davis logged 11 tackles (six solo) in the Commanders' Week 10 loss to the Seahawks.
Davis' tackle tally was enough for a game-high and tied his highest total of the season. He played all 74 defensive snaps, which marked his third consecutive game doing so. The linebacker will look to carry the momentum of his productive play into Washington's Week 11 matchup with the Giants.
