Davis recorded six tackles (five solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 24-8 loss to the Eagles.

Davis notched a season high in tackles Sunday and has totaled three sacks over the last two games. As a rookie, the 2021 first-round pick managed 76 stops and one sack across 16 appearances (559 defensive snaps), but he's seized a much larger role to start the 2022 campaign and could easily been in store for a career year if he stays healthy.