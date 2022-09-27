Davis recorded six tackles (five solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 24-8 loss to the Eagles.
Davis notched a season high in tackles Sunday and has totaled three sacks over the last two games. As a rookie, the 2021 first-round pick managed 76 stops and one sack across 16 appearances (559 defensive snaps), but he's seized a much larger role to start the 2022 campaign and could easily been in store for a career year if he stays healthy.
More News
-
Football Team's Jamin Davis: Not on injury report•
-
Football Team's Jamin Davis: Inactive against Dallas•
-
Football Team's Jamin Davis: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Jamin Davis: Likely available for Week 14•
-
Football Team's Jamin Davis: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Football Team's Jamin Davis: Practices in limited fashion•