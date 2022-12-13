Davis had a procedure on his thumb, but he "should be fine," according to head coach Ron Rivera, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It's unclear when Davis had the procedure, as the Commanders were on a bye during Week 14. It's also unclear when he may have suffered the injury, as Davis has played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of their last five games. The 24-year-old is enjoying a strong second-year campaign, so his potential ability to suit up Sunday against the Giants would certainly be good news for Washington.