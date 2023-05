Davis had a clean-up procedure on his knee earlier this off-season and will only participate in walkthroughs during OTAs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Davis ended his season on IR after suffering a knee injury during a Week 17 loss to the Cowboys last season. The 24-year-old finished his second season in the league with 16 games played, 104 tackles (68) solo, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. He'll continue working to be ready to return by training camp.