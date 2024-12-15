Crowder (calf) has been activated Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Crowder hasn't played since Week due to a calf injury, but he's finally able to return to the gridiron. The 31-year-old wideout will likely serve as the Commanders' top punt returner in his return to action.
