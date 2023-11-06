Crowder caught four of six targets for 23 yards in a 20-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Crowder was unable to match his unexpected outburst (7-95-1) from the week prior, though he did play more snaps (47 percent) with Curtis Samuel inactive due to a foot injury. Dyami Brown and Byron Pringle also helped to fill Samuel's shoes, and that may be the case again Week 10 at Seattle if Samuel misses another game.