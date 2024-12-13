Crowder (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.

Crowder has missed the Commanders' last 10 games due to a calf injury, but after practicing in full throughout the week, he appears to be trending toward playing in Sunday's contest. However, the 31-year-old wide receiver has yet to be added back to the active roster, a move that must still occur for him to suit up Sunday. If activated in time, Crowder will likely serve as the Commanders' top punt returner while also contributing as a slot receiver.