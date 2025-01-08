Crowder played 20 snaps without getting a target in Sunday's 23-19 win at Dallas.
Crowder had multiple catches in each of his previous three games since returning from a lengthy stint on injured reserve. He'll continue to be a part-time option at receiver during the playoffs, with his role as the Commanders' punt returner likely being his main contribution. He muffed a punt in the Week 18 victory, but it wasn't entirely his fault, as fellow wide receiver Luke McCaffrey ran into Crowder while he was trying to catch the ball.
