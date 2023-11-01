Crowder secured all seven of his targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Eagles.

Crowder played 23 of the Commanders' 72 offensive snaps Sunday after playing 9 offensive snaps through the first seven games of the season. The veteran wideout had his best game of the 2023 campaign by far, finding the end zone for the first time and recording season-highs in catches and yards. Despite the solid performance, Crowder remains difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production based on his minimal offensive usage to start the season. Nonetheless, the ninth-year receiver will look to earn more playing time when the Commanders visit the Patriots in Week 9.