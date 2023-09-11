The Commanders plan to sign Crowder to their active roster, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Crowder just joined the Commanders' practice squad Wednesday, but with Dax Milne (groin) unable to play Sunday against the Cardinals, the veteran receiver was elevated to the active roster Saturday. He never saw the field on offense, but he did handle punt return duties, gaining 10 yards on three attempts. Now that he's in line to join the 53-man roster, he should maintain that role Sunday against the Broncos.