Crowder was signed to the 53-man roster Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Crowder just joined the Commanders' practice squad Wednesday, but with Dax Milne (groin) unable to play Sunday against the Cardinals, the veteran receiver was elevated to the active roster Saturday. He never saw the field on offense, but he did handle punt return duties, gaining 10 yards on three attempts. Now as an official member of the 53-man roster, he should maintain that role Sunday against the Broncos.