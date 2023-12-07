Crowder went without a target while playing five of the Commanders' 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 45-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Crowder had logged double-digit snaps in four of the Commanders' previous five games while producing a 13-130-1 receiving line on 16 targets, but he dropped to sixth in the pecking order at receiver Sunday with all of Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Byron Pringle and Dyami Brown seeing more playing time. Though the Commanders could look to work Crowder in more at the expense of either Pringle or Brown coming out of their Week 14 bye, McLaurin, Dotson and Samuel are locked in as Washington's clear top three wideouts when healthy.